Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Help Me Get This Hat ...

... since I'm sure you don't like seeing my bald head any more than I like getting it sunburned:

Yes, it's another one of those "Tom gets swag for referring subscribers" things.

You've almost certainly heard of Axios. Over the last few years they've become a pretty solid news source, banging out the relevant facts on breaking stories.

They offer several "free" email newsletters on various topics (including cryptocurrency!). As a news reader/gatherer/curator, I'm satisfied with the product.

I don't care much about the vinyl sticker (5 referrals) or the premium canvas tote (10 referrals), but I want the hat (25 referrals), t-shirt (50 referrals), jacket (100 referrals), laptop bag (500 referrals), and trip to Washington, DC (1000 referrals).

Especially the hat.

And at the moment, I'm 24 referrals short.

