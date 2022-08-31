Help Me Get This Hat ...

Yes, it's another one of those "Tom gets swag for referring subscribers" things.
You've almost certainly heard of Axios. Over the last few years they've become a pretty solid news source, banging out the relevant facts on breaking stories.
They offer several "free" email newsletters on various topics (including cryptocurrency!). As a news reader/gatherer/curator, I'm satisfied with the product.
I don't care much about the vinyl sticker (5 referrals) or the premium canvas tote (10 referrals), but I want the hat (25 referrals), t-shirt (50 referrals), jacket (100 referrals), laptop bag (500 referrals), and trip to Washington, DC (1000 referrals).
Especially the hat.
And at the moment, I'm 24 referrals short.
