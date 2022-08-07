No, I Haven't Given Up on the Podcasting

It's coming, folks. After a combination of my mistakes and an apparent set of technical failures on Callin's end, I'm looking at my options for continuing the KN@PPSTER: Thanks For Asking! podcast.
We had a pretty good "soft launch" episode, I thought. And I want the same features, specifically the ability for others to fairly easily participate live.
At the moment, the most likely candidate is Twitter Spaces, which seems to offer more or less the same live functionality -- I just have to figure out if I can (and if so, how to) propagate completed episodes to perpetual non-Twitter hosting.
One up side to Twitter Spaces: While it requires a phone app (just like Callin) for live audio participation, it's not a new phone app, but rather one that most people probably have and that even, I think, generally comes preinstalled on most smart phones.
I will probably do a second soft launch episode this coming Friday, after doing an impromptu, unscheduled "soft soft launch" earlier in the week just to test the thing out.
So stay tuned, and hit this month's Thanks For Asking! thread to help me stock up on topics to talk about!
Update, 6:15pm -- Another option I noticed and decided to try out was Google Meet. Looks interesting. But it only lets you record the "meetings" if you upgrade to a premium version, and I'm not spending money on functionality that seems to be available "free" elsewhere.
