Tuesday, August 09, 2022

NO U: Yes, We Have Bananas

Republicans complain that the FBI raid on the disgraced former president's Mar-a-Lago compound is "banana republic" stuff.

Democrats say that the disgraced former president's ways were the "banana republic" stuff.

They're both right. And we were getting there, in both respects, long before Trump became a politician.



Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)