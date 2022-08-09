Life Member, Rabble of Preposterous Impossibilists
Pages
Home
Podcasts
Wall of Supporters
Media Kit
Contact
Tuesday, August 09, 2022
NO U: Yes, We Have Bananas
Republicans
complain
that
the FBI raid on the disgraced former president's Mar-a-Lago compound
is "banana republic" stuff.
Democrats
say
that the disgraced former president's ways were the "banana republic" stuff.
They're both right. And we were getting there, in both respects, long before Trump became a politician.
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
7:48 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment