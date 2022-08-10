A Thing I'm Going to Do Some Time

I haven't been to a Major League Baseball game since the early 2000s (went to a few Cardinals games in St. Louis, before they f*cked us all over to get their new stadium subsidized).
I've been wanting to go to one for quite awhile.
Preferably it would be a Kansas City Royals home game, because Kauffman Stadium is magnificent.
But I expect I'll end up settling for seeing the Royals play the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg.
Tickets start in the $20 range, and I really don't mind sitting in the outfield (more like $60-100 to get low behind first base, etc.).
The problem is getting there, because nobody else in the house is really into baseball at all.
Probably not this season, but maybe next, I'll offer to pay for tickets and gas if I have any local friends who are into the idea.
