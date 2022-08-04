Raspberry Pi Travails Part N: Try, Try Again

So, after three attempts to get the 64-bit Raspberry Pi OS to work on my, um, Raspberry Pi (4, with 8Gb of RAM) without going into permanent freeze at random times, I'm going in another direction.

I've installed Manjaro Linux (a fork of Arch Linux) on an SD card. I chose the version with the KDE Plasma desktop, since that's what I'm comfortable with. I've also removed Firefox and installed Chromium and Vivaldi. While I don't think Vivaldi was the problem on the previous OS (it froze even when that application wasn't running), I'll probably stick with Chromium for at least a little bit.

So far, so good, but I've only been running it for half an hour or so.