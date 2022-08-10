And, We Have a Podcast!

It's Episode 1 For Real of KN@PPSTER: Thanks For Asking!
Everything is not right ... yet. Charlie at Callin made some helpful suggestions. Reinstalling the app on my phone made it possible for me to find the recording and post it. It's based on the first of the month Thanks For Asking! thread ... or at least the questions that were there as of last Friday. I'm having trouble getting into the site to do some editing from desktop. I'll keep trying. And I may do another episode with the questions that have shown up since I recorded this episode.
If I can get things to work right, it's my opinion that Callin is a better option than Twitter Spaces, since it's available at venues other than Twitter (downloading Twitter Spaces audio is a pain in the ass; converting/editing it an additional one -- I may still give it a try, though).
