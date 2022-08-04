Thursday, August 04, 2022

Reminder: Live Podcast Tomorrow


Don't miss tomorrow's episode of KN@PPSTER: Thanks for Asking! on Callin -- 11am Eastern.

Got a question? Ask me anything (yes, anything) in the monthly Thanks for Asking! blog thread, or "call in" to the podcast (you'll need the Callin app for Android or iPhone to call, but you should be able to listen from a regular computer).

