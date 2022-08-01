Thanks For Asking! -- 08/01/22

You used to know how this works. You may not know how it works now, because this is the first official new-and-improved Thanks For Asking! thread. So here's how it works now:

Instead of going up on the first of the month, the blog post will go up on the Monday before the first Friday of the month (which could be e.g. the 28th of one month if the first Friday of the next month falls on the 2nd). Why? Because on the first Friday of the month at 11am Eastern, we do a live Callin Podcast where I answer your questions from the blog and "on air" (here's the link for this month's episode). You can still ask me anything (yes, anything) in the comments below this post any time between it going up and, say, half an hour before the podcast (I do the podcast outdoors on my phone and am not seeing blog comments at that point). Or you can hold your question and ask it live. Or you can ask your question here on the blog and "call in" to discuss it live.

So yeah, it's different now. But don't panic. It will all be fine.







