ship, v. to put or take on board a ship or other means of transportation; to send or transport by ship, rail, truck, plane, etc.
Do you see anything in that definition about printing a label?
No?
Then how about you stop sending me "your order has shipped" emails with tracking links that, two days later, still return the status "shipping label has been printed?"
That's like telling me you're pregnant when what you actually mean is you're entertaining the idea of a roll in the hay some time next week.
