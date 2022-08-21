Chromebook "Looks Like a Pretty Good Deal" Alert

It's a refurb Dell 11.6" Chromebook with 8Gb of RAM, 32GB eMMC for storage, and a 1.1GHz dual-core Celeron. Not a lot of computer, but a pretty decent Chromebook for $65 at Newegg (not an affiliate link).
I actually bought two.
One is for me. I had been thinking about upgrading from my old 4Gb HP Chromebook for a little while, to make working outside with a laptop and travel monitor a little faster, and this one gets OS updates through some time next year (mine stopped getting them at least a couple of years ago).
The other one may be for Tamara. She runs a Windows laptop that's provided by (and owned by) her employer, but doesn't have one for purely personal use. If not, our youngest is always grabbing my old Chromebooks/Chromeboxes and turning them into Linux rigs (his "daily driver" is the very first Chromebox I bought in 2012, which he boosted the RAM on, put a newer and bigger SSD in, and Linuxed up; and he also still uses my original Chrombook as a "doing normal things" supplement for the boss gaming PC he built from the motherboard up).
Anyway, if you've been thinking of a Chromebook and this meets your specs, you're welcome.
No comments:
Post a Comment