But, Then, Apples and Oranges are Both Fruit

In a letter to the Washington Post ("Comparing Trump documents to Clinton emails is apples to oranges") Rich O'Bryant complains about the comparison between the search of disgraced former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and the FBI's handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal:
Marc A. Thiessen’s Aug. 10 op-ed, “The FBI goes after Trump, again,” equated former president Donald Trump’s taking a bunch of documents illegally from the White House to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton’s sloppy handling of docs on her private server.
Well, no.
Hillary Clinton did not engage in "sloppy handling" of documents.
Upon her confirmation as Secretary of State, she received a briefing on the law regarding the handling of classified information, signed acknowledgements that she had been so briefed, and then proceeded to knowingly and flagrantly violate that law.
FBI director James Comey, in his press briefing on the FBI's investigation, made it absolutely crystal clear that that's what happened, and just as clear that the only reason she wouldn't be prosecuted was because she was Hillary Clinton.
Donald Trump is apparently (the DOJ has asked a court to release the search warrant, but it hasn't yet, so I can't really know for sure) suspected of violating those same laws and/or another one specific to presidential records. And maybe he did.
If so, I don't think he should skate just because Clinton skated. But if they're going to go after him for it, and if the statute of limitations hasn't expired on Clinton's crimes, the two of them should share a cell.
