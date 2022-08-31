Naturally, I managed to mess it up on only the second pass.

- The live podcast will happen on the first Friday of each month at 11am Eastern.
- The blog post / thread to gather questions for the podcast will go up on the preceding Monday (which will only be on the 1st if Friday happens to fall on the 5th).
Which means that the monthly "Thanks For Asking!" thread should have gone up day before yesterday.
And that didn't happen, because I just completely spaced out and forgot that that was how I planned to do things from now on.
So this time, I'll plan on putting the AMA thread up tomorrow (September 1) and doing the live podcast on Friday, September 9.
Sorry about that.
