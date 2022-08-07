Sunday, August 07, 2022

An Accident, But Hopefully Not a Complete Train Wreck

As you can see, KN@PPSTER suddenly looks different.

It wasn't supposed to. Yet.

I started messing around with Blogspot's layout tools and accidentally hit "save" when I was trying to preview some ideas.

That, in turn, led to some "well, guess I'll see what I can do with it ASAP, for improvement later" improvisation.

Among the parts I plan to keep are:

  1. A single, instead of double, sidebar so that there's room for a 
  2. Wider main content column; and
  3. Larger fonts for easier readability.
Everything else is subject to change as the "remodeling" proceeds.

Suggestions welcome.

