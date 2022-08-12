Things May Be About to Get VERY Weird (Note: This Blog Post Was Completely Wrong and Now Includes a Correction)

UPDATE: I WAS TOTALLY, COMPLETELY, AND INEXCUSABLY WRONG.
I don't normally think of myself as dyslexic. But in looking at the Trump warrant, I read "§1591" -- which I looked up and found referred to "sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud, or coercion," when the actual number was "§1519," which refers to "Destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in Federal investigations and bankruptcy."
Thanks to Jake Porter for catching my error before I went any further down that rabbit hole.
Some people erase (and maybe even try to deny) their mistakes.
I figure it's better to just own them, correct them, and apologize for making them.
So, original, completely erroneous, post below.
----
The Trump Mar-a-Lago search warrant was just released. Here it is.
The headlines run in this direction: Trump suspected of violating Espionage Act, according to search warrant
But the warrant also includes reference to materials possessed in violation of 18 US Code § 1591. Which is: "Sex trafficking of children or by force, fraud, or coercion."
And it occurs to me that the judge who signed the warrant was once an attorney who repped employees of Jeffrey Epstein (with whom Trump was known to hang out) back in the day.
