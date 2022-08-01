Perhaps I Should Reconsider My Opposition to Mask Mandates ...

Quoth Kerry McDonald at the Foundation for Economic Education:
The American Enterprise Institute analyzed extensive data in the spring showing that school districts that remained remote or that imposed ongoing school mask mandates continued to lose students in the 2021/2022 academic year, while those districts that reopened more quickly and avoided restrictive virus policies saw public school enrollment rebound from the 2020/2021 academic year slide.
Government day-prisons/daycare centers ("schools") losing inmates is a good thing.