Week 5 NFL Results

- Los Angeles Rams beat San Francisco 49ers (91% picked the Rams)
- Minnesota Vikings beat Cleveland Browns (84% picked the Vikings)
- Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders (94% picked the Colts)
- New York Giants beat New Orleans Saints (79% picked the Giants)
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets (86% picked the Cowboys)
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Denver Broncos (89% picked the Eagles)
- Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers (60% picked the Dolphins)
- Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans (73% picked the Ravens)
- Arizona Cardinals beat Tennessee Titans (96% picked the Cardinals)
- Seattle Seahawks beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (61% picked the Bucs)
- Detroit Lions beat Cincinnati Bengals (97% picked the Lions)
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington Commanders (85% picked the Chargers)
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots (96% picked the Bills)
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars (81% picked the Chiefs)
As you can see, I was "betting with the field" on every game except the Seahawks/Bucs, so "the field" was wrong, mostly by big percentages, on nine of the 14 games.
It might seem counter-intuitive, but the outcome I'm least disappointed in is the Chiefs-Jaguars game. I went to bed with the Chiefs up 14-0, but Trevor Lawrence and Company apparently mounted a hell of a comeback (I'll check highlight reels, etc.) later. I wish I'd given up the sleep to watch an apparently great entire game.
The Jags are my second favorite NFL team, my "Florida team." They may even be playing just down the road from me at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville for a couple of years while their stadium gets remodeled, in which case I'll try to attend my first NFL game. I'm glad to see them doing well.
