NFL Week 6 Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants kick off week six of the NFL season tonight. My picks:
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Denver Broncos beat New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts beat Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Miami Dolphins
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams beat Baltimore Ravens
- New England Patriots beat New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans beat Las Vegas Raiders*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Green Bay Packers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Detroit Lions*
- Buffal Bills beat Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
