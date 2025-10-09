Thursday, October 09, 2025

NFL Week 6 Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants kick off week six of the NFL season tonight. My picks:

  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • Denver Broncos beat New York Jets
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Baltimore Ravens
  • New England Patriots beat New Orleans Saints
  • Tennessee Titans beat Las Vegas Raiders*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Detroit Lions*
  • Buffal Bills beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.

