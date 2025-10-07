I Think I'll Be Waiting On Those New Monitors ...

The house payment (in large part because of property taxes; that should come down a little after the beginning of the year as we're eligible for a $50k "homestead exemption" on the assessed value) will be about $600 per month more than our current rent.
We're not poor, but $600 ain't nothin', so I'm expecting a lot more cooking at home and a lot less fast food.
The monitors would be about $120; for about $200, I can get a decent chest freezer, which means fewer grocery shopping trips with their attendant impulse purchases, and more buying bulk quantities at e.g. Sam's Club. There's also plenty of space at the new place for a significant vegetable garden, and I already have a tiller, etc.
And I'll be looking into solar panels to reduce or eliminate the electric bill.
We'll get by ... but I don't really need those new monitors yet.
