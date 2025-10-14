NFL Week 6 Results

- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Denver Broncos beat New York Jets
- Indianapolis Colts beat Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Miami Dolphins
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Seattle Seahawks
- Los Angeles Rams beat Baltimore Ravens
- New England Patriots beat New Orleans Saints
- Tennessee Titans beat Las Vegas Raiders*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Green Bay Packers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Detroit Lions*
- Buffalo Bills beat Atlanta Falcons
- Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears
Of my three "upset" picks (where I differed from the majority of the ESPN game's players), only one panned out ... and the only reason I picked the Chiefs to beat the Lions is that I always pick the Chiefs to beat anyone. While I wasn't surprised to see the Chiefs finally start pulling rabbits out of hats for this season, it wasn't the pick I would have made on a sober assessment of likelihoods from the two teams' performances leading into the game.
