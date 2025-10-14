Tuesday, October 14, 2025

NFL Week 6 Results

From "terrible" week to "not great, but I've seen worse" week -- eight right, seven wrong. I remain in the 65.xth percentile on among players of ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game. My picks, labeled green for correct, red for incorrect:

  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • Denver Broncos beat New York Jets
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Miami Dolphins
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cleveland Browns
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Carolina Panthers
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Seattle Seahawks
  • Los Angeles Rams beat Baltimore Ravens
  • New England Patriots beat New Orleans Saints
  • Tennessee Titans beat Las Vegas Raiders*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Detroit Lions*
  • Buffalo Bills beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Washington Commanders beat Chicago Bears
Of my three "upset" picks (where I differed from the majority of the ESPN game's players), only one panned out ... and the only reason I picked the Chiefs to beat the Lions is that I always pick the Chiefs to beat anyone. While I wasn't surprised to see the Chiefs finally start pulling rabbits out of hats for this season, it wasn't the pick I would have made on a sober assessment of likelihoods from the two teams' performances leading into the game.
