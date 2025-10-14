Sometimes a Defective Part Can Solve an Ongoing Irritation

Or even two ongoing irritations.
Because I am a cheapskate, I keep falling for inexpensive bar end mirror offerings for the Lifan KP Mini 150.
One mirror of my previous set -- the left side -- didn't want to get tight and stay tight, and it was hard to set it to the correct angle for glancing at anyway. I was always having to lean a little to really get a good look. The right side mirror was perfect; it stayed in place, and I could just move my eyes/head a little and see what I needed to see.
I was buying a few things on Amazon Haul (that site's "Temu competitor," cheap stuff, free shipping with a $25 minimum order) and decided to try out a pair of $11 mirrors from there.
The left side mirror went on just fine. Nice tight ball-joint setup that stays in place and lets me see what I need to see with a minimal downard glance.
The right side just didn't want to tighten/expand like it should. So I put the old mirror back on. And now I have a near-perfect mirror configuration when it comes to functionality.
AND!
That setup is asymmetric.
I would characterize myself as "high-functioning OCD" in some respects, and one thing that bugs me is asymmetry where it doesn't belong. If two objects are supposed to be the same distance from a particular point and one is slightly off that mark, it just really bugs me to look at it.
But if a relationship is supposed to be asymmetric, it doesn't bother me at all.
A pair of identical motorcycle mirrors feels like the two should be symmetric in placement, but of course that's not the case. Even ideally, if the rider is perfectly centered on the seat, one mirror will be tilted out further than the other to produce the correct view, since with the right mirror you're mostly looking behind yourself in your own lane, while with the left mirror you're looking behind you but need the field of reflection to cover several feet further left. Still annoys me, though.
Now that I've got two different kinds of mirrors, the placement is naturally asymmetric, so it irritates that brain defect of mine just a little less.
So, that's kind of a win too.
