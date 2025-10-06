Are Expensive Monitors Really That Much Better?

Because I follow the computer tech press, I see lots of reviews of (actually, let's face it, long-form advertisements for) very expensive computer monitors.
To each their own, but for the last few years, my "monitors" have been two 19" Insignia 720p TVs. The first one cost less than $100, and the second, bought later when an old garage-sale monitor went on the fritz, about $50.
Also for many years, my eyesight has been such that I needed glasses for distance, but read books and computer screens just fine with no glasses at all, rather than needing bifocals or separate reading glasses.
It feels like that's starting to change. Sometimes I catch myself leaning forward at my desk to read something on the screen.
So I just went and priced those Insignia TVs, at 24" (not an affiliate link) instead of 19". They're only $59.99 each, so I'd be getting two new monitors for about 1/14th the price of two of these Samsung "active matrix" jobs (not an affiliate link).
Anyone got an opinion on whether the $856 monitor is really 14 times as good as the $60 monitor? Or, absent the specific multiplier, just so much better that they're worth that much more?
I'm very superstitious. I want those monitors (they're also Amazon Fire TVs, so I could use them as TVs if I really wanted to watch something on one screen, but not in a browser window, while working on the other screen), and I know that as soon as I use Bitcoin to get something, Bitcoin's dollar value almost always go up.
But again, I'm very superstitious. My plan is to buy those monitors and keep them in their boxes until we move to the new house (why tear down and set up just to have to tear down and set up again?). I'm afraid to order them this minute for fear of jinxing the offer that we just made on said house. So I'll be waiting until that deal gets done.
