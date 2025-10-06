We Seem To Be At The Penultimate Step

We made an offer.
There was a counter-offer.
We accepted the counter-offer.
That leaves the inspection (and, if it fails, maybe negotiations on who pays to fix the problem or problems, if it's not something so bad that we just say "deal's off").
I don't think it will fail the inspection, so we're this close to having bought a house.
View from the front porch (which has been repaired or replaced since that listing picture was taken):
The property goes out past that large tree that's slightly off-center of the front gate.
It was not the house I wanted from among the available options, but it ain't bad.
