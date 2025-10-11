House Inspections Today

The one issue is that the well's pressure switch is screwed up. The house has been vacant for, I understand, more than six months. Best guess, ants got into the pressure switch box over the summer and gummed up the works. If I'd had a wire brush with me I'd have just cleaned that up myself to test the diagnosis, but instead the seller will have to get a well guy out there to diagnose/fix the problem. Which is actually good, since that would likely uncover any other well problems.
Pro tip if you have a well (I've seen this problem before): Stick some mothballs in the pressure switch box. Bugs don't like that and will stay out of it. I'll probably build a little well house around the pump/tank, both because we get a few freezing days each year (it's close enough to an electrified storage shed that I can run a heat lamp if necessary) and just because.
Fortunately, there was enough tank pressure for the inspectors to run water, check for leaks (two minor ones under sinks), etc., but once the well is working we'll also have an actual water quality test (they have to run the water for 15-30 minutes before taking their samples). I expect it to be fine -- the house is only a couple of miles from where we live now and the water from this local aquifer area is pretty good. There's a filter system on the kitch sink, but we'll have to buy a new filter for it. I'm the only peasant in this household who drinks tap water anyway. Everyone else insists on paying for the bottled stuff.
The mobile home is 20 years old but has a recent metal roof, recent vinyl flooring, recent central air/heat unit, recent water heater, fairly new included appliances (fridge, range, microwave, dishwasher, washer/dryer), the well tank looks fairly recent, and it's overall in great shape. Not perfect, but no house -- especially a mobile home -- is perfect at 20. And the lot is great.
