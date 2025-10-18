Minor, and Not Unexpected, Disappointment

Seemed bigger than the last one -- I'd guess attendance topped 5,000.
Unfortunately, it was even more "vote, and vote Democrat" oriented than the previous event.
A reasonable amount of attention was given to the US regime's funding of Israel, the US regime's military occupations of American cities, and US regime gangs' abductions of alleged immigrants ...
... none of which will be fixed by voting, let alone voting Democrat.
There seemed to be a mostly fake "commitment to non-violence." Fake because most of the people, as best I can tell, have no problem at all with violence if their political party of preference has control of the regime's infrastructure and makes that infrastructure the violent instrument.
But hey, maybe some of the people who showed up today are at least moving toward anarchism. Maybe some of them will notice later on that once the Democrats get back in power, every bad government thing happening now will continue happening and new bad government things will get invented (just like most of the bad government things Trump is doing now were being done by Democrats before he started doing them).
I saw a grand total of one pro-Trump counter-protester, driving down the street flying a "Trump 2024 -- Take America Back" flag. No violence that I saw, but I was preparing myself for some when I heard a large number of motorcycles come near and all shut down their engines at the same time. Never did figure out what was up with that, but nothing in the way of a brawl developed that I could detect.
Anyway, it was a nice ride into town for the rally and back home, with some rousing music, etc. in between. Not a bad Saturday morning.
