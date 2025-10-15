I Hate Taxes

I took me longer to make the five-mile trip there this morning than it did to go in, get sent to a counter, and transfer the tag from the old 50cc Italica scooter (which I've decided to scrap) to the Italica Bulldog 150 (which I've decided not to sell, after having transferred its tag to the Lifan KP Mini 150. All that took 10 minutes, tops, and was much less expensive than I expected.
So now I have two running motorcycles* with legal plates. Maybe I'll see if I can work up some Evel Knievel style "ride both at the same time" stunt.
* But I still haven't figured out the down-shifting problem; still assume it's the clutch cable.
