Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Thanks For Asking! -- 10/01/25

Thanks to reader "Bob" for pointing out that this monthly AMA thread wasn't up yet (it usually posts around midnight, because I usually set it up in advance and schedule it). It's been a busy last few days, about which a post will go up, probably some time today.

So: Ask me anything (in the comment thread below this post). I'll answer in comments or linked from comments, with the now usual proviso that if you're a pseudonymous troll I have to actually find the question interesting or it will just be deleted.



