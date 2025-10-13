That Clutch ...

Tried adjusting the cable, and things seemed fine on a test ride. But then the next time I went out for a longer ride, same problem.
Adjusted again. Did another test ride. Seemed fine. I haven't been out on a longer ride yet.
And I'm not worried yet. I'm not big on coincidences, so I don't think it could be anything but a cable adjustment problem. And that cover will have to come off again anyway, as soon as the new gasket arrives (at which time my mechanic friend will drill and/or heli-coil the stripped threads). I'm keeping my ride time to a minimum until I get that done anyway. The TVP seems to be holding, no visible leaks or oil loss, but I'd rather not tempt fate.
I may get around to putting a new plate on the Italica Bulldog 150 between now and then. Since I didn't get serious inquiries, I took down the listing. I'd have rather had the money, but I can ride it for another 9 months or so and then put it back up for sale right before the UF students come back from summer break, when I should have a better shot at getting something for it. In the meantime, it is fun to ride and it's also more practical to ride in town traffic. Also, my daughter is considering getting her motorcycle license and that would make a nice little "to and from work" vehicle for her on sunny days.
