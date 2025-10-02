Why Won't Either Party Accept Credit for Good Deeds?

The government doesn't really shut down; all of its worst functions continue as usual, while its "non-essential" functions -- meaning the ones that make for plenty of media coverage of people whining that they can't visit the Smithsonian, etc. -- come to a temporary stop, and when they start back up again all the "non-essential" employees get back pay for the time they weren't doing their "non-essential" jobs. If it's "non-essential," why is the government doing it in the first place?
But, hey, shutting down the "non-essential" stuff is better than not shutting it down.
For some reason, as soon as a "shutdown" begins, Democrats and Republicans start blaming each other for it, instead of taking credit for it.
For once, I'd like to see one or both of the parties come right out and say "yeah, this shutdown is ours. We made it happen, and we'll make it stop happening when our demands, which are just and reasonable because reasons, are met and not one minute before."
So, who really owns this "shutdown?"
The Republicans control the US House of Representatives.
The Republicans control the Senate, and as recently as a few weeks ago demonstrated that they're willing and able to use the "nuclear" option to pass things by majority vote instead of requiring 60-vote "cloture."
The Republicans control the White House.
The Republicans can pass any spending measure they want to pass, and the Republicans have the president who can sign that spending measure into law.
QED, if the government is "shut down," it's because the Republicans want it to be "shut down."
Instead trying to fob "blame" off on the Democrats, they should claim "credit" for themselves.
