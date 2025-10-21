NFL Week 7 Results

- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Chicago Bears beat New Orleans Saints
- Miami Dolphins beat Cleveland Browns
- New England Patriots beat Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings
- Carolina Panthers beat New York Jets
- Denver Broncos beat New York Giants
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Washington Commanders beat Dallas Cowboys
- Green Bay Packers beat Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers beat Atlanta Falcons
- Detroit Lions beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks beat Houston Texans
Pride often goeth before a fall, so I'm not putting much stock in the whole THE CHIEFS ARE BACK, BABY! thing.
Yes, they had a good week ... against a banged-up 2-5 Raiders squad.
Yes, they seem to be clicking on offense now that they have Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice back, with some newer players having picked up valuable experience and field time during their absences.
Yes, Travis Kelce and Isaiah Pacheco both seem to be back in form and Mahomes is showing the improv/scramble panache he's known for.
But we're still less than halfway through the season and there's plenty of time for the wheels to come off.
No comments:
Post a Comment