A Leisurely Ride 'Round the Countryside

Here's the Lifan KP Mini 150 at not quite 1,000 miles, parked in front of a house I wanted to ride by today and that I hope Tamara will find satisfactory to buy after we are formally shown it by the realtor.
It's a little further from Gainesville than I had initially assumed Tamara would be comfortable with, but she's had us looking at places basically that far away recently, and while the commute to her work would be a little longer than from some other places we've checked out, it wouldn't necessarily take longer.
The house is on a "dirt" (but not soft "sugar" sand) road, only 1/4 mile from a county road which leads directly to a highway that leads directly to her work. Good road all the way, reasonably high speed limits most of the way. Maybe five miles from a one-stoplight town with the bare basics (gas stations, convenience stores, the ubiquitous Dollar General / Dollar Tree, a handful of restaurants, etc.); ten miles or so to a two-stoplight town with a Winn-Dixie, more restaurants, etc.; and half an hour or so to Gainesville.
It also happens to be about 1/4 mile from one of my favorite outdoor concert venues, and very close to two kayak-friendly rivers.
If the listing is accurate, it ticks all the necessary boxes, including recent roof, recent AC unit, and recent well.
After having a look from outside, I went and visited reader GregL, who lives a few miles away, for a little while, got a tour of the general area (which I have been through a few times but am not greatly familiar with), and passed the 1,000-mile mark on the ride home.
I put about 100 miles on the bike all told -- from my house to look at another house, then partially back home before a turn and substantial ride to look at the house above, a little bit of lost wandering finding GregL's place, then home.
So far, the bike's been a champ. I haven't installed the better front sprocket yet, but it already tops out above 60 miles per hour and cruises pretty comfortably at 50-55. Other than the very early "ah, my rear sprocket bolts are trying to come out, better go through and put thread locker on everything," it's given me zero trouble. Handles well in town, gets me where I'm going at a reasonable speed in the country. Today's gas mileage, about 75 per gallon. Over its first thousand miles, it's averaged about 78 and has never fallen below 70.
