Week 5 NFL Picks

- Los Angeles Rams beat San Francisco 49ers
- Minnesota Vikings beat Cleveland Browns
- Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Giants beat New Orleans Saints
- Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Denver Broncos
- Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers
- Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans
- Arizona Cardinals beat Tennessee Titans
- Seattle Seahawks beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- Detroit Lions beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington Commanders
- Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars
"Upset" picks -- which means outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks-- are marked with asterisks. I've only got one this week. The Buccaneers are favored to beat the Seahawks, but I expect it to go the other way after considering Seattle's home field advantage, the comparative injury reports, and the two teams' cumulative scores over their previous games (short version: The Seahawks are winning by more points than the Bucs when they win, so I'm expecting them to pile up points better).
If I change any picks, it will before the game in question kicks off and I will clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
