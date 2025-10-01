Wednesday, October 01, 2025

Week 5 NFL Picks

Week 5 of the NFL season kicks off tomorrow night. My picks:

  • Los Angeles Rams beat San Francisco 49ers
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Cleveland Browns
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • New York Giants beat New Orleans Saints
  • Dallas Cowboys beat New York Jets
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Denver Broncos
  • Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers
  • Baltimore Ravens beat Houston Texans
  • Arizona Cardinals beat Tennessee Titans
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • Detroit Lions beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Washington Commanders
  • Buffalo Bills beat New England Patriots
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Jacksonville Jaguars
"Upset" picks -- which means outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks-- are marked with asterisks. I've only got one this week. The Buccaneers are favored to beat the Seahawks, but I expect it to go the other way after considering Seattle's home field advantage, the comparative injury reports, and the two teams' cumulative scores over their previous games (short version: The Seahawks are winning by more points than the Bucs when they win, so I'm expecting them to pile up points better).

If I change any picks, it will before the game in question kicks off and I will clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
