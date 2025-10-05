Is the House Search Over?

Tamara wants to make an offer on the third best of the four.
I woke up this morning thinking maybe she was kidding, but no.
I guess the third best isn't terrible, but I am disappointed that she rejected the option that's perfect in every way (including a lower listing price and lower county taxes) except for her commute being 10-15 minutes longer.
The good news on the selected home:
Off the beaten path but convenient to Gainesville and Archer, with good road for all except the last quarter mile or so.
Very large lot, with the home placed such that we could actually build a "real" house on the front area if we wanted to.
Good internal condition, good space layout, nice rear deck (that I will probably enlarge), decent storage shed, the bones of a chicken coop (looks like it was a fairly sizeable dog kennel), good roof, fairly new (and covered) AC unit, decent appliances included, good fence.
Shielded from the "road" (more like a game trail, but short) by foliage, no old trees situated such that a hurricane might bring them down on the house (which happened to us once, and probably happened at this house in the same 2017 time frame, as the roof looks like it dates from about that period and there's ceiling repair barely visible in the kitchen.
Once you hit the paved road, it reminds me of the nicer parts of West Virginia if it had much elevation change and if the trees changed color in the fall around here. There's a "tunnel of trees" effect for most of the mile or so before you hit highway.
The storage unit has a couple of old man-made beehive units in it; if those are abandoned by the owners, I may take up beekeeping again. This being mostly a farm area, they'd have plenty of pollination work to do.
It's also 10-15 minutes from where we live now, so moving would be easier than the 40-mile-away perfect in every way place.
My response to every house we look at is "I could live here." As long as I have a roof that doesn't leak and Internet access, I'm good to go.
If the offer is accepted, etc., my own first modification to the property will likely be purchasing an additional shed, or perhaps a carport frame/cover, to be used as a motorcycle and lawn mower garage.
