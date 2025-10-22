NFL Week 8 Picks

- Los Angeles Chargers beat Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons beat Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals beat New York Jets
- New England Patriots beat Cleveland Browns
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills beat Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears beat Baltimore Ravens*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Houston Texans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Denver Broncos beat Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington Commanders
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
