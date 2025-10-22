Wednesday, October 22, 2025

NFL Week 8 Picks

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off tomorrow night with the Minnesota Vikings playing the Los Angeles Chargers. My picks:

  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Miami Dolphins
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat New York Jets
  • New England Patriots beat Cleveland Browns
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • Buffalo Bills beat Carolina Panthers
  • Chicago Bears beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Houston Texans
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
  • Denver Broncos beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington Commanders
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
