NFL Week 8 Results

- Los Angeles Chargers beat Minnesota Vikings
- Atlanta Falcons beat Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals beat New York Jets
- New England Patriots beat Cleveland Browns
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- Buffalo Bills beat Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears beat Baltimore Ravens*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Houston Texans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
- Denver Broncos beat Dallas Cowboys
- Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers*
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington Commanders
When I picked the Bears to beat the Ravens, it was an upset pick; by the time the game kicked off, it was the majority pick. So 55% of the field ended up wrong on that one.
As for the Steelers-Packers game, as much as I think signing Aaron Rodgers was a dumb idea for the Steelers, they had been playing fairly well and I thought they'd have a little extra gas in the tank to take on Rodgers's former team. But no dice.
