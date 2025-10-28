Tuesday, October 28, 2025

NFL Week 8 Results

This week I went for eight picks correct, five incorrect, and moved up to the 69.9th percentile among players of ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em Game. Correct picks in green, incorrect picks in red:

  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Atlanta Falcons beat Miami Dolphins
  • Cincinnati Bengals beat New York Jets
  • New England Patriots beat Cleveland Browns
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • Buffalo Bills beat Carolina Panthers
  • Chicago Bears beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Houston Texans
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat New Orleans Saints
  • Denver Broncos beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Tennessee Titans
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Green Bay Packers*
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Washington Commanders
When I picked the Bears to beat the Ravens, it was an upset pick; by the time the game kicked off, it was the majority pick. So 55% of the field ended up wrong on that one.

As for the Steelers-Packers game, as much as I think signing Aaron Rodgers was a dumb idea for the Steelers, they had been playing fairly well and I thought they'd have a little extra gas in the tank to take on Rodgers's former team. But no dice.
