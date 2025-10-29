Wednesday, October 29, 2025

NFL Week 9 Picks

The Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins open Week 9 of the NFL season tomorrow night. My picks:

  • Baltimore Ravens beat Miami Dolphins
  • Chicago Bears beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Tennessee Titans
  • New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons
  • San Francisco 49ers beat New York Giants
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Denver Broncos beat Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans Saints
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Washington Commanders
  • Dallas Cowboys beat Arizona Cardinals
"Upset" picks --  predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)