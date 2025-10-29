NFL Week 9 Picks

- Baltimore Ravens beat Miami Dolphins
- Chicago Bears beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Tennessee Titans
- New England Patriots beat Atlanta Falcons
- San Francisco 49ers beat New York Giants
- Indianapolis Colts beat Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denver Broncos beat Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat New Orleans Saints
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills*
- Seattle Seahawks beat Washington Commanders
- Dallas Cowboys beat Arizona Cardinals
"Upset" picks -- predicted outcomes that go against the majority picks among those playing ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em game as of the time I make my picks -- are marked with asterisks. If I change any picks, I will do so before the games in question kick off and clearly mark changes as changes in updates to this post.
