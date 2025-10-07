Normally When Amazon Introduces a New Echo Device ...

So, it's "Prime Big Deal Days," and they've got a new Echo device, the Echo Dot Max.
It is on sale? No.
Is it inexpensive? No -- it's $99.99.
What's on sale is something they're calling the "Amazon Echo Dot (newest model)," which is from three years ago. And at $34.99 versus the supposed $49.99 list price, that's a "sale" I've seen fairly often.
The Echo Dot Max looks pretty cool (it has a better speaker than previous generations of the Dot, and we use our Echo devices to play music quite a bit), but not $100 cool. While two of the three Dots currently running in the house are fairly recent generations (that 2022 device, and a newer one, the Echo Pop, also advertised as "newest model"), the one in my office is a second (2016) or third (2018) generation that's been going strong for either seven or nine years, since I bought it on sale back then.
Replacing our current Echo devices is very low on my priority list right now, but if they'd had that Max on sale for less than $50, I might have grabbed one specifically for the living room in the new house and moved the Pop to the office to replace the oldest one.
I've also been checking out other "Prime Big Deals Day" sales and I'm not especially impressed.
Maybe Black Friday / Cyber Monday will be better.
