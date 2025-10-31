Fall/Winter Betters/Worses

I grew up in the Lebanon, Missouri area, where the National Gardening Association tells me there's an 80% chance of the temperature falling below 32 degrees no later than October 26. So autumn wasn't necessarily just cool; it was more likely actively cold.
I can handle cold if necessary -- I've slept in snow caves and I think my record low tent camping temperature was six degrees below zero -- but it's my least favorite weather condition, especially when combined with precipitation.
In my current neighborhood, the chance of a freeze doesn't hit 80% until December 23; there's only a 20% chance of it happening by November 22. For today, Halloween, the historical average temperature is a low of 55 and a high of 78. This Halloween is actually unseasonably cold, with a forecast low of 40 degrees and a high of 69 ... but that's pretty nice.
Are there down sides to fall and winter in north central Florida? The only two I can think of are that very few trees change color (I like northern autumn foliage), and that my son misses snow (we've only seen flurries here, and that only once).
For the most part, "winter" in Florida is dry and the temperatures aren't extreme. Perfect for year-round motorcycling. I admit it gets a little chilly at 55 miles per hour on one of the area's few annual 25-degree mornings, but nothing a little layering doesn't mitigate. I got the leather jacket, etc. out earlier this month, but haven't had to really bundle up yet.
I see fewer bikes on the road as the temperatures come down, but there are always some. If I still lived in Missouri, every ride would be preceded by calculations of my chances of getting caught in "wintry mix" (snow and sleet), and I'd likely forgo more rides than I took.
