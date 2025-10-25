Back to Two Bikes, and the New House ...

... which, unfortunately, I haven't figured out how to ride simultaneously.
The Lifan KP Mini is back in action, with a new gasket, repaired bolt threads, etc. Rode it about 10 miles today and the "doesn't want to downshift" problem seems to be gone. It may have been as simple as the thickness of the RTV material I used as a temporary gasket moving the clutch just a little out of tolerance.
The Italica Bulldog 150 is street legal again (I had transferred its tags to the Mini and had to re-tag it once I decided it wasn't going to sell). I'll use it as a "town bike" (no shifting required, and a handy-dandy storage compartment for small grocery runs, etc.) until/unless my daughter decides to get her motorcycle license and inherit it.
We're still supposed to close on the new house on November 6, but it's getting some well work done to pass inspection. During the week, I've taken the opportunity to explore (on the Bulldog) the new neighborhood. It's 1.8 miles from the driveway entrance to the main street of the nearest town (population, about 1,100), all paved road except for 0.2 miles of cow path from the driveway to pavement. Call it two miles to the nearest grocery store, gas station, restaurants, etc.
I've been window-shopping for a cheap "garage" big enough to hold the two motorcycles, a deck box that I keep parts, tools, gear, and accessories in, and maybe our household's push lawn mower. A riding mower will be in the budget as next spring approaches; it should require one mowing at most between move-in and first freeze, which I'll probably just hire done.
I suspect Tamara will want to have a "real" carport put in at some point, but that would be next year. As will bamboo cuttings to turn one fence line into "privacy fence," saplings for a small orchard, and planting (February through March, mostly) for what I expect to be a fairly large vegetable garden. I'll try to have the chicken enclosure in good shape for habitation by spring as well.
No comments:
Post a Comment