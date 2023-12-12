NFL Week 14 Outcomes

- Pittsburgh Steelers beat New England Patriots
- Atlanta Falcons beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Detroit Lions beat Chicago Bears
- Indianapolis Colts beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Cleveland Browns
- New Orleans Saints beat Carolina Panthers
- Houston Texans beat New York Jets
- Baltimore Ravens beat Los Angeles Rams
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Minnesota Vikings*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Seattle Seahawks
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia Eagles*
- Miami Dolphins beat Tennessee Titans
- Green Bay Packers beat New York Giants
Wow ... wow ... that was a terrible week for me. Five right, ten wrong. But I'm still 125-83 for the season and in the 87.8th percentile among players of the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em game. And just to be fair, the Chiefs would probably have won if not for the herculean efforts of the Buffalo Bills' MVP, referee Carl Cheffers.
For next week, try, try again.
