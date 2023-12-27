Wednesday, December 27, 2023

NFL Week 16 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:

  • New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Tennessee Titans
  • Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Washington Commanders beat New York Jets*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns beat Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Miami Dolphins beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Denver Broncos beat New England Patriots
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Baltimore Ravens
I guess 8 right / 8 wrong is better than last week's 7 right / 8 wrong, but I'm not really impressing myself much with my late-season picks. Only one of my "upset" picks panned out, and I don't really consider it an "upset" -- the Bengals just aren't really feeling like a big deal this year, and the Steelers keep getting better.

I'm 141-99 for the season so far and in the 84.8th percentile among players of the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em game.
