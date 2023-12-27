NFL Week 16 Outcomes

- New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Buffalo Bills*
- Indianapolis Colts beat Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks beat Tennessee Titans
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Commanders beat New York Jets*
- Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns beat Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins beat Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos beat New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers beat Baltimore Ravens
I guess 8 right / 8 wrong is better than last week's 7 right / 8 wrong, but I'm not really impressing myself much with my late-season picks. Only one of my "upset" picks panned out, and I don't really consider it an "upset" -- the Bengals just aren't really feeling like a big deal this year, and the Steelers keep getting better.
I'm 141-99 for the season so far and in the 84.8th percentile among players of the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em game.
