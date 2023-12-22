Scooter Blues ...

But at the moment it doesn't want to start, and when it does start it tops out at about 20mph and dies after about a quarter mile.
From a little bit of reading, I see that these vehicles tend to get that way if they're not started on a near-daily basis (a lot of the "tips and tricks" videos start off with "left it sitting while you went off on spring break?"), and none of the "tips and tricks" that don't involve tearing everything open have worked.
My neighbor/mechanic has been down with flu. Hopefully he's back around again, but I haven't heard back from him. I personally think it's a fuel problem, and may be related to the earlier "left it out in the rain" thing. Maybe I'll get it fixed tonight, and make that trip tomorrow. Maybe not. Maybe there's some way in which it's suddenly well and truly fucked. I guess I'll find out. Maybe it's jealous that I'm already looking for the next two-wheeled vehicle. But lying down and dying on me doesn't seem like a very smart way to make me re-think. Maybe I'm anthromorphizing a 50cc scooter.
No comments:
Post a Comment