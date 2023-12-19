NFL Week 16 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):
- New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals*
- Los Angeles Chargers beat Buffalo Bills*
- Indianapolis Colts beat Atlanta Falcons
- Seattle Seahawks beat Tennessee Titans
- Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
- Washington Commanders beat New York Jets*
- Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
- Cleveland Browns beat Houston Texans
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
- Miami Dolphins beat Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos beat New England Patriots
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers beat Baltimore Ravens
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
