NFL Week 16 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • New Orleans Saints beat Los Angeles Rams*
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Cincinnati Bengals*
  • Los Angeles Chargers beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Seattle Seahawks beat Tennessee Titans
  • Detroit Lions beat Minnesota Vikings
  • Washington Commanders beat New York Jets*
  • Green Bay Packers beat Carolina Panthers
  • Cleveland Browns beat Houston Texans
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Chicago Bears beat Arizona Cardinals
  • Miami Dolphins beat Dallas Cowboys
  • Denver Broncos beat New England Patriots
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat New York Giants
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Baltimore Ravens

"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.

