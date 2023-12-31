Guess I'll Have to Up My Goal Again

This is post number 692 for the year. That's by far the most posts in a single year since I started this thing in 2004, and 126 more posts than last year.
So in 2024, I want to increase my goal, while not promising quite as much as I've ever done.
So I think 650 is a good goal to go with.
I plan to keep up the daily Wordle hints, which would get me up to 365 by default. But you never know. Maybe I'll get tired of Wordle or it will go away or something.
I haven't decided yet whether I plan to post NFL predictions/outcomes next season. If so, that's a couple of posts a week for the 17-18 weeks of the regular season, plus the post-season. Call it another 40 posts or so if I continue it.
But even if any of that goes away, it's the quadrennial "big election year," which means I'll likely be posting both general political thoughts and various election predictions.
So 650 isn't exactly a stretch. It's just promising what I expect to be able to deliver.
I'll consider it a success if the blog gets more interesting, even if I don't manage the number.
Have a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2024!
