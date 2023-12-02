Smith: Political Violence for Me But Not For Thee

In response, the congressman-for-life denounced "extremism" and "the rise of political violence that we have witnessed over the past several years. We should, he says, "resolve our differences in a peaceful way."
The congressman-for-life voted in favor of the 2001 USA PATRIOT Act. He supported the 2003 US invasion of Iraq. He sponsored a 2013 amendment to the annual "defense" bill which reversed previous restrictions on US military propaganda in the US. His main activity these days seems to be complaining that the US government isn't shoveling war aid at Israel and Ukraine quickly or unquestioningly enough.
He's all about political violence, 24/7 ... so long as it's him ordering that the political violence be inflicted on others. But put a little paint on his house and oh, man, that's going too far!!!
