Friday, December 01, 2023
Thanks For Asking! -- 12/01/23
The song does not remain the same from month to month, but the theme does -- ask me anything (yes, anything) in the comment thread below this post, and I'll answer (either in, or linked from, comments). Have at!
Posted by
Thomas L. Knapp
at
7:33 AM
Labels:
Thanks For Asking!
