NFL Week 15 Outcomes

My picks (posted here), with "Tom was right" picks in green and "Tom was wrong" picks in red:
- Las Vegas Raiders beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Cincinnati Bengals beat Minnesota Vikings
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Indianapolis Colts*
- Denver Broncos beat Detroit Lions*
- Cleveland Browns beat Chicago Bears
- Atlanta Falcons beat Carolina Panthers
- Green Bay Packers beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets
- New Orleans Saints beat New York Giants
- Kansas City Chiefs beat New England Patriots
- Washington Commanders beat Los Angeles Rams*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys beat Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Seattle Seahawks
Another sub-50% week -- seven right, eight wrong. Better than last week, though. I forgot to note the Commanders/Rams game as an upset prediction in my original pick post. That's fixed here. None of my upset picks worked out. The big surprise for me was the Cowboys losing to the Bills, who I thought were pretty much done in. I'm 133-91 for the season so far and in the 84.7th percentile among players of the ESPN Pigskin Pick'em game.
We're at the point in the season where shit gets real -- division championships, wild card playoff berths, seeds for home field advantage, etc. are all in play.
As a Chiefs fan, my big worry is that the Chiefs end up playing the Dolphins for the AFC championship. My religious beliefs require me to always pick the Chiefs to win, but that probability tests said beliefs.
