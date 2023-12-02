Scooter Woes

Replaced the big air box with a "performance" air filter. Put in a new fuel filter.
There was some kind of strange modification where a vacuum hose had been cut and both its end and the place were it normally went plugged off. My mechanic friend fixed that.
He thought the carburetor looked fine, so I didn't replace it.
I pulled the transmission variator to see if there was a restrictor. There wasn't. I put the transmission back together, but something ain't right -- the kickstand gear was stuck, and now the machine tops out at about 20mph.
Today, I fixed the kickstand gear, messed with the air/fuel ratio on the supposition that the different air filter was upping airflow, and tried replugging that vacuum hose. No change. I also noticed some videos of fuelt filters, and both they and the new carburetor had it running the other way in the line than it was when I pulled it, and as I replaced it. Don't know if that makes any kind of difference normally. It didn't fix the problem.
So I'm assuming I did something wrong with the transmission. I'll have to go back to my mechanic's house to pull the variator off again and carefully reassemble it to see if I got something wrong on the first pass. If that doesn't work, I'll probably but a new variator, and maybe the whole set (including clutch). $20-$50 for that stuff.
Right now, the thing shouldn't go any further than my block, for testing. But I'll get it right eventually. It may not get any faster than it was before (a little under 40mph) without a bore kit, though.
No comments:
Post a Comment