NFL Week 17 Picks

- Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets
- Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys*
- New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
- Chicago Bears beat Atlanta Falcons
- Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams beat New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles beat Arizona Cardinals
- New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
- San Francisco 49ers beat Washington Commanders
- Jacksonville Jaguars beat Carolina Panthers
- Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens*
- Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
- Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks*
- Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
- Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals
- Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
