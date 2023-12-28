Thursday, December 28, 2023

NFL Week 17 Picks

My NFL picks for this weekend, as posted at ESPN's Pigskin Pick'em site (straight picks, no spreads, etc., and I've created a group for those who would like to play along with me):

  • Cleveland Browns beat New York Jets
  • Detroit Lions beat Dallas Cowboys*
  • New England Patriots beat Buffalo Bills*
  • Chicago Bears beat Atlanta Falcons
  • Indianapolis Colts beat Las Vegas Raiders
  • Los Angeles Rams beat New York Giants
  • Philadelphia Eagles beat Arizona Cardinals
  • New Orleans Saints beat Tampa Bay Buccaneers*
  • San Francisco 49ers beat Washington Commanders
  • Jacksonville Jaguars beat Carolina Panthers
  • Miami Dolphins beat Baltimore Ravens*
  • Houston Texans beat Tennessee Titans
  • Pittsburgh Steelers beat Seattle Seahawks*
  • Denver Broncos beat Los Angeles Chargers
  • Kansas City Chiefs beat Cincinnati Bengals
  • Minnesota Vikings beat Green Bay Packers
"Upset" picks -- that is, where my pick disagrees with the majority of Pigskin Pick'em players (as of the time I make my picks, but if I notice a change I'll mark that) -- are marked with asterisks. If I make any changes to my picks, they will be made before the game in question kicks off, and specifically noted in an update to this post.
