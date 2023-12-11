Is It Just Me Or ...

Something about the Election 2024 dynamic -- not just the likelihood of a Trump-Biden rematch, though that's certainly a big part of it -- reminds me of the old (and for all I know, current) network TV practice of trotting out 20-30 episodes of a show per season and filling the remaining 22-32 weeks with re-runs of those same episodes.
How many times have they run the "shutdown just any minute now, cliffhanger, haha gotcha again!" three-parter this year? Can anyone remember? Does anyone care?
Please, won't someone fly Marjorie Taylor Greene out to Hawaii for a water ski shark jump, or drag Ted Cruz to the dentist and have it turn out to be Tim Conway, or something, anything, to make this fun and/or exciting?
No comments:
Post a Comment