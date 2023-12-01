Next Level ...

Here's the route I rode -- except for Old Florida Cafe, where I had a great Cuban sandwich for lunch, the landmarks aren't places I was going, just places I put into Google maps as waypoints because I knew I had passed them and that was the easy way to retroactively make a map. I fondly remembered Wacahoota Road (the left fork on the return ride before Gator Bowman Archery) as an enjoyable bicycle route, and it's also pleasant on a scooter.
Tonight, if my mechanic friend is available for me to use his tools, I plan to replace the "air box" air filter with a cone "performance" filter, install the new carburetor, and replace the fuel filter (and have him adjust the carb, etc. for best performance), and probably dig into the transmission both to remove any restrictor ring that's there and check the weights of the CVT rollers (with an eye toward increasing that weight and maybe moving to sliders -- I don't need fast initial acceleration, I prefer higher top speed).
Tomorrow I'll plan on riding similar distances to see if the problem is resolved. If it is, then I may be comfortable (temperature permitting -- it was a balmy 80 degrees today) moving up to 80-to-100-mile round-trips instead of 40-mile round trips).
On Monday, the new CDI box ("racing" model with no RPM restriction) arrives. That should just be an "open up the engine compartment, unplug old CDI, plug in new CDI" thing. As far as restrictors go, that should just leave possible intake and exhaust bits to mess with. The route out to Micanopy involved a couple of 65mph speed limit areas. Not something I should do very often if I top out below 40mph.
